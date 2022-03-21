CANNONSBURG Growing in popularity, axe throwing is hitting Boyd County.
Axe throwing is exactly what one might think — hurling an axe at a target. The sport has been compared to archery and darts, both respected sports in their own right, and requires skill just like any other sport.
“Axe-letes” take their place at a regulated distance from a wooden target, take aim, and launch the axe toward the bull’s-eye. Competition can be a friendly game with friends, an amateur outing, or as part of a professional league. Axe throwing will be part of the expanding list of entertainment options at Camp Landing Entertainment District.
Local business consultant Todd Schreier will be opening Splittin’ Hares Axe Throwing on Friday, March 25, and said that axe throwing is something everyone should try at least once.
Said Schreier: “There will be a total of six lanes right in the food court area.”
Anyone who wants to try the sport simply for amusement is welcome, but locals will also have the opportunity to take part in league play, Schreier said.
“You will be able to compete in tournaments and qualify for regional, national and world competitions as well,” he said. Schreier said the final inspection will be today, and a “soft opening” is scheduled for Wednesday.
Schreier said the sport has an appeal with people from all walks of life, and that the formation of leagues was a forgone conclusion as is the case when any sport captures the public’s attention.
“About 20 years ago, bowling leagues were very popular,” he said. “But now axe throwing is something a lot of people are becoming involved with. Plus, it’s a lot of fun.”
Schreier said that the food court area location (it will be where the arcade was located) makes it so much easier to enjoy.
“You can have a drink, maybe some snacks, and then throw axes,” he said. “The whole experience makes for good times with family and friends.
“We had some experiences throwing axes before deciding to open Splittin’ Hares,” Schreier said. “With those experiences, it was basically you check in, here’s some axes, and good luck. But no one was helping us or guiding us. We just had to figure it out.”
That lack of involvement from the part of the venue, he said, was something he wanted to change.
“What I really like about what we will be doing in the next 30 days is that we will have ‘Axeperts.’ Our staff will become certified through the World Axe Throwing League,” he said.
“There will be some ‘open throwing,’ where you just come in and have a good time, and have a little bit of instruction,” Schreier said. “But I think where the magic will come in is what we call ‘The Show.’”
Schreier said you will be able to book a certain amount of shows online at kentuckyaxethrowing.com, and one of the Axeperts will actively guide a show in which you participate.
“It’s going to be quite an experience. A lot of hootin’ and hollerin’, and a real good time,” he said. “It will be quite a draw, and we’re looking forward to presenting it to the Tri-State.”
Corporate team building, birthday parties, or any other event are a good opportunity to throw axes, Schreier said. And the activity is also an excellent way of letting off steam and relieving stress.
“Walk-ins and reservations are both welcome,” Schreier said. “And no experience is necessary. Just come out and have a good time, and we’ll be there to help you get started.”
Splittin’ Hares can be followed on social media, where the Schreiers will be posting updates and upcoming events.