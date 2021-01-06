Within hours of the first day of the 2021 Kentucky Legislative Session, one thing is clear — Gov. Andy Beshear is in the State GOP’s crosshairs.
And with a Republican supermajority in the House and Senate, there’s not really much he can do about it.
Following the swearing in of the deliberative bodies of leadership — which includes an oath that the senator or representative has never taken part in a duel — GOP senators took aim at Beshear’s COVID-19 measures, arguing the governor took them unilaterally and effectively shut the legislative branch out of the process.
Senate Bills 1 and 2 were introduced to effectively curb those powers.
If Senate Bill 1 is passed, the measure would limit a state of emergency to 30 days before the legislature would have to weigh in on extending it. A similar bill in the house — sponsored by in part by local representatives Bobby McCool, R-Van Lear (97th District) and Richard White, R-Morehead (99th District) — would shorten that window to 14 days.
The rejiggering of 39A — the Kentucky Statute for emergency orders — would also narrow the latitude the governor’s office would have in an emergency, stating the order should be “no broader than necessary to meet the exigencies of the emergency.”
As Sen. Matt Castlen, R-Owensboro (8th-District), said, the act is a way to restore the “balance of powers.” He said 39A was written to address the “horse and buggy days” when convening the legislature at a moment’s notice was difficult.
“In 2021, we can gather efficiently and quickly,” Castlen said. “Back then, the governor had to have these powers to act quickly. What we’ve learned is that one man having this much total power is reckless.”
The measure, Castlen said, would not limit the limit any one branch of government, but allow “all three branches to have a seat at the table.”
Sen. Stephen West, R-Paris (27th District), followed Castlen by speaking about SB 2, which would provide more oversight regarding administrative regulations. West said the emergency regulations ruled out by cabinet agencies in the wake of COVID did not have a enough oversight by everyday citizens and amounted to the executive branch legislating policy.
The bill would expedite the public hearing process and give the legislature power to over turn “arbitrary regulations.”
In a retort, Sen. Reginald Thomas, D-Lexington (13th District), said the emergency regulations were implemented in accordance with the laws put in place by the legislature during the 2019 session.
“There was nothing unlawful or unseemly or unethical here,” Thomas said. “I think it is an unfair characterization to say that they were. These actions were taken promptly and the COVID numbers show we are much lower than any of the surrounding states or states down south.”
Crunching the numbers show that’s not entirely true — according to the latest figures, about 6.25% of Kentuckians have been infected with the various (these are raw numbers, so reinfections aren’t taken into account). Conversely, 5.2% of West Virginians and 3.7% of Virginians have been infected.
However, the figures show Kentucky is doing slightly better than Missouri and Ohio and heads-over-tails better than Illinois and Tennessee.
Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey, D-Louisville (19th District), called the measures plays to “political hot button issues” that did not address meat-and-potato issues affecting everyday Kentuckians.
“I didn’t hear anything about quality health care, wage increases or education,” McGarvey said. “I didn’t hear anything about addressing systemic racism. I think as we debate what are priority bills, we should strive for what we have in common.”
In addition to the battle over executive power, the house — which didn’t see much action Tuesday afternoon besides a brief squabble over the rules for the session — a bill was introduced called the “Ensuring Bodily Autonomy and Informed Consent Act.”
While it may sound a like a typical pro-choice bill forwarded by the liberal caucus, it’s actually an anti-vaccine measure proposed by seven conservative members of the house.
The bill, also sponsored by Rep. White as well as other members of the House, is an amendment to existing statute that would strip the Cabinet for Health and Family Services from requiring vaccines of any person.
