ASHLAND A contender for the Republican nomination for Governor made a stop Wednesday in Boyd County, touring Marathon, the Boyd County Detention Center and conducting a meet-and-greet at the Highlands Museum.
Kelly Craft, a former UN ambassador under Presidents Donald Trump and George W. Bush, made the stop to lay out her platform for a small gathering in the Highlands lobby, where she vowed to fight the drug epidemic, bolster training job placement and work to maintain Kentucky’s position in the fossil fuel industry.
The visit came on the heels of Gov. Andy Beshear’s stop on Monday at the Highlands, where he announced $4 million of investment in Boyd County.
A Mason-Dixon poll released last week shows Beshear, a Democrat, currently leading his Republican rivals, with the closest race between him and front-runner Daniel Cameron, the state’s attorney general.
Craft is currently in second place among the GOP candidates, polling at 13% among GOP voters, according to the poll. Along with Cameron (polling at 39%), she also faces state auditor Mike Harmon and agriculture commissioner Ryan Quarles, who combined are polling less than 20%.
At Tuesday’s meet-and-greet, Craft said combating the drug epidemic was key to her platform, stating that she would lead the charge in forcing the federal government into tightening up the border to prevent the flow of drugs.
The drug epidemic hit close to home for Craft, who has a daughter who underwent a struggle with addiction. Craft said she wanted to do everything she could to help young people turn away from drugs, while also fighting drug trafficking.
Education was a key part of Craft’s stump speech, where she said getting the work force trained would be key to getting jobs to come to the Commonwealth. She claimed teachers were being forced to indoctrinate youths with critical race theory (without citing specific examples in Kentucky) and said she would dismantle the department of education.
Craft, who caught heck in 2017 for flirting with climate change denialism while ambassador to Canada, said she wasn’t opposed to green energy, but she still wanted to keep fossil fuels on the table for the country to be energy independent, citing Germany’s return to coal-fired electric plants after the war in Ukraine cut off its gas supply from Russia.
Craft’s husband, Joe Craft, is a billionaire coal baron.
Craft also stated she is pro-life, with exceptions provided for the life of the mother or in cases involving rape and incest. She said she wants more resources for young mothers and to reform the foster care system to make adoption easier and less costly.