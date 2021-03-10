CANNONSBURG Goodwill Industries has opened a store in Cannonsburg.
The store opened quietly on Nov. 6 and employs six, assistant manager Hilary Carper said.
The store is well-stocked.
"We have a lot of everything, really," Carper said. "We do men's, women's and children's clothing, home goods, kids toys. media like books, CDs, DVDs, and shoes. We even have wedding dresses and we have a speciality section that is brand names like Calvin Klein and Under Armour."
Carper said the store rotates products, too, so different products are in view.
Goodwill Industries International Inc. is a non-profit that provides job training, employment placement services and other community-based programs for people who have barriers preventing them from otherwise obtaining a job.
Unusual, antique and one-of-a-kind items can be found at the online store, which is goodwillhunting.org. Carper said the site, which operates somewhat like eBay, is for all Goodwill stores.
Carper said the store is in a great spot for high traffic.
"We have a pretty good location in front of Walmart in Cannonsburg," she said. "I came from the Grayson store, so I'd say it's pretty comparable to that."
Donations may be made any time the store is open, Carper said.
While the store doesn't have sales, each item is tagged with a different color; each week, a different color indicates 50% off.
COVID-19 guidelines are observed, meaning masks are required, safety dividers are placed at checkout and staff is required to disinfect surfaces between visits.
Gene Martin is the store’s manager.
(606) 326-2661 |
The Cannonsburg Goodwill store, at 12540 U.S. 60 41102, is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call (606) 585-0025.