COALTON Despite the rain, and despite the relatively light exhibitions, it was a high-octane, meat against the mat, man-slamming good time at the Boyd County Fair Wednesday evening.
Fairgoers were treated to an electrifying show put on by the Generation Next Pro Wrestling outfit all the way from Cynthiana. Promoter Maxx Sledd said out of all the fans in Kentucky, if not the world, nowhere do the wrestlers get a more enthusiastic turnout than in Boyd County.
Inside one of the showing buildings at the fair, it was a scene straight from turn-of-the-last century vaudeville. The audience waited in folding chairs set up around the purple- and white-roped ring; the wrestlers were hidden by a curtain erected on the main stage in the back of the room.
Promptly at 7 p.m., the country music blaring through the speakers shut off, a bell rang and a referee slid into the ring — after an off-stage announcer hyped up the crowd, they got right into the first match with Christopher Lotus in a pair of black and red tight shorts and Kimba, wearing a set of furry leg warmers and a vest from the prehistoric.
Dropkicks, headlocks, body slams, you name it — all the while an amped-up dude in the audience (or a plant) who happened to know these wrestlers by heart yelled and taunted, riling the crowd up. None of that WWE soap-opera storyline crap — just some good ol’ fashion wrasslin’, the way our grandparents saw it at the county fairs of old.
The county fair is more than carnival rides, funnel cakes and main events — it's about achievement and dedication to the all-too-lost art of horticultural and animal husbandry.
Earlier in the evening and away from the crowds, things were more sedate in the showing pen, with the earth beneath covered in sod and ceilings cooling the small crowd gathered to see how the kids raised up their chickens and rabbits.
Nicholas and Nathaniel Withrow and Bailey Bowen, a few tikes dressed in their best western wear, proudly showed off the rabbits they'd been raising all year — each got a green ribbon and a trophy to show for their efforts.
Of course, it isn't a fair in Kentucky without horses.
Over in the stalls, 14-year-old Mackenzie Davenport of Wayne County, West Virginia, was cleaning out the stall for her 8-year-old horse Ace. Davenport said the brown Tennessee Walker is friendly with kids and enjoys taking on obstacle courses. When asked if it favored sugar cubes for a treat, Davenport seemed a little taken aback.
“I don't feed him sugar,” she said. “Sugar is bad for them. It rots their teeth and they lose them when they get old.”
Mando, a gray purebred Arabian, will eat just about anything — a sign states on his stall stated “I will chew on anything that will stand still.” Indeed it will — an interloping photographer with The Daily Independent nearly lost his lens trying for that close-up.
That's all right — Comanche is really good at posing for photos. His sign said so.
Up at the exhibition hall, the entries were a bit light this year, according to horticulturalist Lori Bowling with the Boyd County extension office. However, folks still brought out their best flowers, tomatoes, potatoes, sunflowers and more.
Bowling said in judging these staples of the fair, whether it's green beans or pumpkins, the idea is to look for the uniformity, size, shape, color and any blemishes. While the common wisdom might lead one to think the biggest vegetable will get the blue ribbon, Bowling said that isn't always the case.
“Take a zucchini,” she said. “What you want is a medium size, not too big or small. The big zucchinis are only good for making bread.”
And sometimes, a prize-winning entry might happen by accident. This year's first-place pumpkin in the jack-o-lantern category (as opposed to the best for pumpkin pie) was the result of a woman tossing a rotten pumpkin off her porch and it just grew up in her garden, Bowling said.
Due to COVID, the baked goods were almost negligible this year because judges couldn't taste-test, according to Kathy King, the Boyd County Homemaker's Association President. However, canned foods still saw a showing, but they had to be inspected a little differently than in years past.
“We got a judge from another county and they had to do it visually,” King said. “They looked at the head space in the can, the seal and color.”
The Boyd County Fair will run through Saturday, with gospel tonight, a demolition derby on Friday night and a motocross race on Saturday night.
