HUNTINGTON The annual Good Time Christmas Show, created and directed by Huntington's Michael Valentine, will continue to support a charity in the region.
The show is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 22, at 7 p.m. at Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium.
This year's show will support WSAZ Children's Charities, a non-profit foundation created in 1997 to benefit at-risk children.
To date, the organization has contributed hundreds of thousands of dollars to hundreds of non-profits organizations ranging from academics and the arts, to shelters for troubled teens, supplemental food and medical aid, according to a press release.
This year’s show will be an adaptation of "A Christmas Carol." It will star WSAZ’s Tim Irr as Scrooge. This year’s cast also includes Jan Rader, Holly Forbes, David Lavender, Sean Hornbuckle and Michael Valentine.
Contact Leigh Pennington at lpennington@acesappalachia.com if interested in being a sponsor.
To purchase tickets, go to https://www.foundrytheater.org/event-details/good-time-christmas-show-2 — 25% of all tickets sales will go directly to WSAZ Children’s Charities.