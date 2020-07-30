A national insurance company’s motto has been fitting for Ashland, Catlettsburg and Boyd County — because they’re all “like a good neighbor” to each other.
July turned into giving season as Ashland gifted Boyd County a bevy of items originally slated for auction; and Catlettsburg received a nice, big present from Boyd County.
The City of Catlettsburg was the recipient of a free 6 Series John Deere long-arm tractor.
“It’s a need we have that they met for us,” said Catlettsburg Mayor Faith Day. “I think that shows some positivity, and that we’re utilizing taxpayers’ dollars. The tractor will help make improvement to the town.”
Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney thought the fiscal court had to legally sell the tractor, but it turned out that wasn’t the case.
“With governmental property, you can do that,” said Ashland Mayor Steve Gilmore.
The City of Ashland donated the following to Boyd County:
• John Deere Gator
• Two Gatormade trailers
• Cronkhite equipment trailer
• Gas-powered concrete broom
• Tamper
• Two gas-powered hedge trimmers
• DeWalt miter saw
• Two Exmark mowers
“It’s a positive in today’s world,” Chaney said. “The city had an opportunity to make money, but they chose to work with us. You have three government entities here, and all of us have chosen to work for the taxpayers; that’s the bottom line.”
Gilmore said he and Chaney have been working closely since Chaney took office in December 2018.
“Eric called me and personally thanked me,” Gilmore said. “The initial offering was to buy them from us (at an upcoming auction), but historically, if we have an opportunity to help each other out, we’ll do that. Every one of us in Ashland is a Boyd County taxpayer.”
Added Chaney: “We are all in Boyd County. We’ve gotta be one team every day. Both (Ashland and Boyd County) had opportunities to make money, but we worked together. This is why we are stronger together.”
Gilmore said the city will benefit more from this move than it would have by selling the items.
“By being good neighbors, this will come back to us tenfold,” he said.
