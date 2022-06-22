ASHLAND State Sen. Robin L. Webb is a little nervous about her latest gig.
She's set to be guest conductor for the Bluegrass Wind Ensemble's concert at 7 p.m. June 30 at the Central Park bandstand.
She's not new to the concert scene: She played trumpet and French horn in high school band and served as field commander. But, as she said, it was a long time ago.
"I'm not sure what I'm going to direct," she said just before the first rehearsal. "I'm just going blindly into this, trusting my band director."
That man is John Johnson, who is Boyd County High School's leader.
"He's just a treasure for our region to have," Webb said. "He's so talented."
Johnson said the name of the group represents not bluegrass music but the region from which the band draws its talent.
"We have an unbelievable pool of musical talent right here and sometimes we don't see it," Johnson said, adding a variety of styles of music, from pop to patriotic to "traditional band fare" will be performed.
Scott Smith, Lawrence County High School band director, plays trombone in the ensemble and his wife, Brandi, plays saxophone. He said it's a honor to be in the ensemble.
"I appreciate his invitation for us to play in the ensemble," he said. "They are fantastic folks and wonderful people, many I didn't know before and I'm enjoying getting to know them and building relationships.
"There's not a lot of opportunity for people to play in community groups any more, especially music educators," he said. "This is a great opportunity for some of us ... to play in a fine ensemble with fun, challenging, incredible music."
Although it's difficult to pick, he said he has two favorite songs the ensemble will perform.
"Every song seems to have its little gem that you love to play, that little section," he said. "I have two in particular. One is 'Fandango,' and it's really exciting and fast and rousing that will really kind of suck you in with some of the techniques you're going to hear out of the woodwinds and wonderful, exciting brass fanfare.
"The other is 'Young Person's Guide to John Williams,'" he continued, noting Williams' contribution to music for American cinema, such as "Star Wars," "Jurassic Park," "Raiders of the Lost Ark" and "Harry Potter."
Smith said he hopes the concert will inspire other musicians to dust off their instruments and return to performing, and also to get listeners excited about such concerts.
"John Johnson is trying to build a connection with what we play, not just to very specific audiences, but to a broadened group of people," he said. "When you talk about some of the great band composers, he will tell you this: They were showmen and entertainers. Bands were entertaining to go to hear. There is a place for very serious literature in the band world, but there is a need for us to get back to the old-fashioned, fun and entertaining band concerts."
There is room for brand new pieces, too.
The band will perform a piece written by Johnson called "Secretariat," named after a legendary Triple Crown-winning racehorse who ran the Kentucky Derby in two minutes, a record still unbroken.
"The piece will take longer to perform than Secretariat took to run the race," Johnson said, adding he wrote the march after Derby Day, when he got "Call to the Post" stuck in his head.
Even though Webb is a little nervous about directing the group of outstanding musicians, she said she is honored to be asked to be guest conductor.
"They really are exceptional musicians and they're committed to what they do and I'm sure they would be OK without me," she said, adding she believes Johnson asked her to conduct because she has demonstrated a lifelong commitment to the arts.
"Music and the arts are very valuable, something you should keep in your life," she said. "It's important for school curriculum and for children to have that form of expression. It makes the world a better place with more opportunities. We now have electronic devices and it's a wonderful adventure to stimulate your mind and occupy your time and make you creative and think outside the box and focus on learning something."
