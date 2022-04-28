Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods said he is going to step up enforcement near Rush Off Road after a deputy was dragged by a rider 150 feet early Saturday.
The deputy had stopped a rider of a UTV on a roadway, according to Woods. The rider became disorderly, so when the deputy reached to yank him out of the vehicle, the rider drove off, dragging the officer along a trail.
Woods said the officer sustained only a few scrapes and bruises, destroying his pants and his gun belt.
Rush Off Road owner E.B. Lowman III said he unequivocally condemned the incident, stating it had no place at his park.
“It’s not indicative of anybody we allow on our property,” he said.
The incident happened at the 2022 Anniversary Bash at the park, which went from April 21-24. Lowman said despite the problems and the issues handled by law enforcement, the event was overall a success not only for his park, but the community.
“The hotels were full, the restaurants were busy and the gas stations were popping,” Lowman said. “People from across the nation and Mexico came here to ride and celebrate our community. This is a testament to to what our community has to offer.”
According to Woods, a few bad actors resulted in more than 50 calls for noise complaints and a stack of citations written for behavior ranging from disorderly conduct to DUI. The rider wanted for dragging the officer is still at large, he noted.
“This was overwhelming for our law enforcement,” he said. “I had 13 deputies working that area over the course of the weekend near the park and 30 total for the weekend. That’s almost half our force — we’re still answering calls for service on top of all that.”
On Thursday, Lowman, Woods and Judge-Executive Eric Chaney sat down to discuss ways to handle the issues at the park.
Woods said overall it was a productive talk and his agency and the park will be working together to root out the few bad apples.
“I’d say it was less than 1% of the people out there who caused the chaos,” he said. “Most people out there were probably in bed by 10 p.m.”
Lowman said he has trail patrols inside the park handling issues, such as noise complaints. He said if somebody doesn’t abide by the rules, they can be ejected from the park. But they need the help of the sheriff’s department to make that successful.
“We will continue to work with the sheriff’s department, because we’re a part of the community,” Lowman said. “We will continue to address issues as they come up in a multi-faceted approach alongside the sheriff’s department.”
Anyone with any information relating to the dragging of the deputy is asked to call the sheriff’s department at (606) 739-5135 with information.
