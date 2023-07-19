LOUISA It’s not every day small towns in America are visited by both ghosts and filmmakers, but Louisa is soon to see an influx of both.
The city is the setting for an independently produced feature film titled “Ghosts of the Big Sandy,” which will start shooting this week. The movie is based on the novel by Edward C. Hartshorn. It tells the story of three young people who stumble upon a mystery in their hometown.
“I like to think of it as family-friendly ghost story,” Producer Marsha Slone said. “It revolves around three young friends and their adventures in uncovering secrets of the past. Along the way, they gain a deeper appreciation for their community and its traditions.”
Director Joe Robertson agrees. “Hometown is such an important part of this story, and Louisa is the perfect place to film it.”
The movie will feature popular sites, including the Louisa-Fort-Gay Bridge, Dee’s Drive Inn and other recognizable landmarks. Not only will the movie bring a little Hollywood glamour to Louisa, it also will be a chance to show the outside world a more positive image of eastern Kentucky.
“A movie like this not only brings money into local businesses, it also lets the world see what a special place we have here,” Mayor Harold Slone said. “I couldn’t be prouder of the way this community has rallied around this film.”
“It’s amazing,” added Vin Morreale, line producer. “I’ve worked on productions all over the country. I have never seen a community so involved and supportive of a film. I can’t wait to tell more of my Hollywood contacts about this place. It truly is ‘The Gem Of The Big Sandy.’”
Chairman Wes Kingsmore of Lawrence County Tourism also sees the potential. “We are excited to see our city, county and community represented in film. We believe we live in one of the best areas of the Appalachian region and are always thankful for opportunities to share it with the world. This couldcblossom into a whole new industry in our region.”
“Ghosts of the Big Sandy” stars Zeb Slone, Austin Bourne and Mahalah Donae Peters, along with a host of the area’s most experienced actors. Cameras start rolling on Friday and will continue shooting through early August.