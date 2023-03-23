ASHLAND If you ask Kevin Steele how he’s doing while in his new shop, don’t be surprised if he uses the clichéd “Just living the dream.”
The response fits perfectly, because he literally is.
Not long ago, Steele awoke from a vivid dream and quickly jotted down all the details.
“I had an actual dream that I had my own shop, and the shop was arcade machines with an ’80s and ’90s vibe, and graffiti and all that stuff,” Steele said. “And now my dream came true.”
Steele cut the ribbon during an Ashland Alliance ceremony on Thursday morning in front of Retro Cuts on 29th Street in Ashland. It’s actually been open since two days before Thanksgiving 2022.
Four cosmetologists, including Steele, and a barber comprise the staff.
“We have a barber that just got on,” Steele said. “He does straight-razor shaves, and all the old-school stuff.
“We all professionalize in haircuts for everybody,” he added. “I like the mix we have.”
Among the many 1980s and 1990s items inside the shop are a couple arcade machines — Ms. Pac-Man and NBA Jam — and shrunken versions of concert posters featuring musical artists like Motley Crue and ABBA.
“I was born in ’85, and I grew up with all the video games getting big, with NES, Super NES, arcade machines, putting them quarters in,” he said. “It’s such a cool vibe. The music is awesome. It fits.”
Steele has been doing hair for 14 years.
“It’s always been my massive goal to have my own shop,” Steele said.
Steele, who was born and raised in Ashland, said he’s always loved his current South Ashland spot, which was a barber shop for years in the past.
“It’s a very nice area,” he said.
Retro Cuts is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon until 6 p.m.