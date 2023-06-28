ASHLAND A few students from the area will get the chance to tour Europe, thanks to their musical abilities.
The program, Kentucky Musicians Abroad, chooses high school students and college freshmen based on recommendations from their directors, but students must be willing and able to practice for the week prior to the tour, then play at least six concerts in various European cities, retired Ashland Blazer High School band director Chris Whelan said. He has been the region's representative for Kentucky Musicians Abroad.
Blazer students going on the trip are:
• Max Robinette, trumpet player.
• Devoyne Montgomery, euphonium player.
• Makala Kage, a flute player who graduated last year.
Whelan said students from the area have been chosen for the tour every year, from Morehead and Mount Sterling to Mason and Lewis counties. The program is offered every other year.
In Boyd County, James Price, who plays trombone, will be part of the tour, along with his mother, Amber Price, who is chaperoning.
Choir member Emma Stephens will travel with the program's choir.
"It's a really great experience for the students to visit Europe in a whirlwind two-week tour," John Johnson, band director with Boyd County High School, said. "They will be in camp at the University of Louisville for about a week to learn all the music, then the sendoff concert day is Thursday."
Johnson said students will do a "healthy amount" of performing during the tour.
Each year is different, but students have performed in England, Germany, Switzerland and "all kinds of great places," Johnson said.
It's not a free ride, though. Whelan said it costs students a few thousand dollars, and they do fundraisers to get it.
"The plan a year and a half in advance," he said. "The kids do all kinds of interesting fundraisers — selling candy bars, GoFundMes, gifts from Grandma, whatever."
