GRAYSON Jean Adams believes her charity was inspired by God — and partially run by God.
Health Equipment Loan Program in Grayson started in January 2019 helping seniors find medical equipment they need that isn’t covered by their insurance. HELP will loan it to the senior for as long as it’s needed; then, it can be returned for someone else to use.
“God told me to do this,” Adams said. “And I argued with Him and argued with Him. My husband (Eddie) thought I was crazy. On the fourth day, my husband finally said, ‘What’s going on with you?’”
Adams, who has muscular dystrophy, explained her idea, noting she couldn’t do it alone because of her medical condition. Her husband agreed to help. Next, her brother said he would help, too.
Last year, HELP provided medical equipment to 344; so far this year, the agency already served 64.
Items available from HELP range from hospital beds, bedside toilets and wheelchairs to walkers, diapers and back braces.
“This is just from people donating,” she said. “When we started this, we took $1,000 and bought a little bit of everything — two of this, two of that — we were on a roll,” she said. “We even had some power chairs.”
She said she expected the COVID-19 pandemic to put the project on hiatus, but they haven’t stopped.
“When we get a donation, they call, they leave it for us and my husband or brother sterilizes it with Clorox and they come and pick it up,” she said.
The 501(c)3 has found itself helping in other ways, including helping buy medicine.
“We collected dog and cat food for seniors because they’ll go hungry before they’ll let their dog or cat go hungry,” she said. “A lot of seniors can’t get to grocery stores and can’t stand in lines at food banks (because of health issues).”
In addition to donations of equipment, HELP accepts cash donations and is selling T-shirts to raise money.
Despite the pandemic-induced isolation, Adams said her charity is doing great.
“I have no idea how this program has gone like this,” she said. “I think God found a way. It’s a wonderful thing to watch.”
For help from Health Equipment Loan Program, to donate or to buy a T-shirt, call (606) 474-6423. Donations also are accepted through Paypal to healthdequipmenthelp@gmail.com.