ULTIMATE LOW-CARB GLUTEN-FREE ZUCCHINI LASAGNA
cooking spray
1 ½ large zucchinis, thinly sliced lengthwise
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 pound ground beef
1 ½ cups low-carb marinara sauce
2 teaspoons salt, divided
1 teaspoon dried oregano
½ teaspoon ground black pepper
1 (8 ounce) container ricotta cheese
1 large egg
½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
aluminum foil
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F . Grease an 8-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
Pat dry zucchini slices with a paper towel to remove excess moisture. Set aside.
Heat olive oil in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Add ground beef; cook until browned, 5 to 8 minutes.
Add marinara sauce, 1 teaspoon salt, oregano, and pepper; simmer for 10 minutes. Set aside.
Combine ricotta cheese, egg, 1 teaspoon salt, and nutmeg in a bowl; mix well. Set aside.
Arrange one layer of zucchini slices in the prepared baking dish. Cover with 1/2 of the sauce. Add another layer of zucchini slices.
Spread ricotta mixture on top. Sprinkle with 1/2 of the mozzarella cheese. Add another layer of zucchini slices; cover with
remaining sauce and top with remaining mozzarella cheese and Parmesan cheese. Cover the baking dish with aluminum foil.
Bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes. Remove aluminum foil and bake until top is golden, about 15 minutes more.
EASY GLUTEN FREE MACARONI & CHEESE
10 ounces gluten-free elbow pasta
¼ cup butter
1 ¼ teaspoons salt
¾ teaspoon mustard powder
4 cups milk
¼ cup cornstarch
4 cups shredded Cheddar cheese, divided
Topping
2 gluten-free bread slices, toasted and broken into crumbs (Optional)
1 teaspoon butter, softened (Optional)
½ teaspoon paprika (Optional)
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.
Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook elbow macaroni in the boiling water, stirring occasionally until cooked through but firm to the bite, 8 minutes. Drain.
Melt 1/4 cup butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Stir salt and mustard powder into melted butter; remove from heat and set aside.
Whisk milk and cornstarch together in a bowl until smooth; stir into butter mixture until well blended. Return saucepan to stove; cook milk mixture, stirring constantly, over medium heat until sauce is thickened, about 5 minutes. Remove saucepan from heat.
Stir 3 cups Cheddar cheese into sauce until the heat from sauce melts cheese. Add pasta to cheese sauce and stir well; pour into the prepared baking dish.
Combine remaining 1 cup Cheddar cheese, gluten-free bread crumbs, 1 teaspoon butter, and paprika in a bowl; sprinkle over pasta mixture.
Bake in the preheated oven until top is crunchy, about 30 minutes.
CHAFFLES WITH ALMOND FLOUR
1 large egg
1 tablespoon blanched almond flour
¼ teaspoon baking powder
½ cup shredded mozzarella cheese
cooking spray
Whisk egg, almond flour, and baking powder together in a bowl. Stir in mozzarella cheese; set batter aside.
Preheat a waffle iron according to the manufacturer’s instructions.
Spray both sides of the preheated waffle iron with cooking spray. Pour 1/2 of the batter onto the waffle iron and spread it out from the center with a spoon. Close the waffle maker and cook until chaffle reaches your desired doneness, about 3 minutes. Carefully lift chaffle out of the waffle iron and repeat with remaining batter. Allow chaffles to cool and crisp up, about 2 to 3 minutes.
COCONUT FLOUR CHOCOLATE BROWNIES
½ cup cocoa powder
⅓ cup virgin coconut oil
6 eggs
1 cup white sugar
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
½ cup coconut flour, sifted
1 tablespoon semisweet chocolate chips, or more to taste
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease an 8x8-inch baking dish.
Stir cocoa powder and coconut oil together in a saucepan over low heat until coconut oil has melted, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool.
Beat eggs, sugar, salt, and vanilla extract together in a bowl; stir in cocoa mixture. Whisk coconut flour into egg mixture until there are no lumps. Pour batter into prepared baking dish; sprinkle chocolate chips over top.
Bake in preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center come out clean, about 35 minutes.
HOMEMADE GLUTEN FREE GNOCCHI
1 ½ pounds potatoes
1 egg at room temperature, lightly beaten
⅓ cup potato starch
1 tablespoon sweet rice flour
½ teaspoon fine salt
2 tablespoons rice flour, or as needed
Directions
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Prick each potato a few times with a fork and place on a baking sheet.
Bake potatoes in the preheated oven until tender when pierced with a knife, about 50 minutes. Cool until easily handled, about 10 minutes.
Peel potatoes and pass through a ricer or food mill into a large bowl. Make a well in the center and pour in egg; mix well.
Whisk potato starch, sweet rice flour, and salt together in a bowl. Sprinkle over potato mixture; stir until a soft dough has formed. Cut dough into 4 equal parts with a knife or pastry cutter.
Dust the work surface with rice flour to keep dough from sticking. Roll out 1 piece of dough into a rope about 1 inch in diameter. Cut into 1-inch gnocchi. Gently roll each one with the back of a fork to create ridges. Repeat with remaining dough.
Shake off any excess rice flour and let gnocchi rest, about 5 minutes.
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add gnocchi in batches and cook, without stirring, until they float to the top, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon.