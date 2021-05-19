By LEE WARD
The Daily Independent
HUNTINGTON A local artist has created a space to sell his work and the work of other artists in the area.
But more than that, his space is for shoppers to sit, relax and take in the artwork.
Ted Taylor, owner of The Old Lady on Sixth Avenue, offers a variety of wall hangings he makes with scrap Blenko glass and old window frames. (The shop was called the Old Lady after he purchased a vintage photo of an older women he didn't know but called her the Old Lady.)
While he has made traditional stained glass, using Blenko scraps is his primary project now.
“I use scrap pieces that are ‘cut offs’ from vases or if a piece doesn’t turn out right,” he said. “I smash it with a sledge hammer and create a template or use my imagination and create pieces.”
Taylor, 60, uses epoxy resin to piece it together and seal the work. After it cures for about two weeks, he said it can hang inside or outside.
He also makes ceramic pieces and etched glass and is exploring the use of driftwood. He takes commissions in any media he uses.
“If people have a request, I try to do whatever I can do to make it happen,” he said.
The Old Lady on Sixth Avenue showcases five other artists, in addition to Taylor. Items include pottery, mobiles, necklaces and items created using “earthy,” natural items.
The shop/gallery opened during the COVID-19 pandemic —October 2020 — and Taylor said it was rough keeping business going.
“Before COVID, I had wanted to have coffee and tea and let people socialize, spend time and take it in,” he said. “A creative atmosphere where you could relax, no hurry, no rush.”
He also plans to have more artists display their works and to have artists offer classes in their medium. As for his future classes, he already knows the curriculum.
“I can provide them the materials and guidance and the idea and show them how to make their own art,” he said. “Or they can use their own imagination.”
Creating one’s own piece of art is something anyone can find satisfying.
“You can buy a piece of artwork from another artist or you can create it yourself,” Taylor said. “It’s more personal if you create it yourself and it’s hanging in your house. People will comment on how beautiful it is and you can say, ‘I did that myself.’”
The uniqueness of handmade art is evident in the pieces displayed in the shop.
“No one piece is like another. Nothing is duplicated,” he said. “Every piece one of a kind.”
There is no limit to what he might make and what materials he might use.
“I’m the guy, if I went to a flea market and found a table or something, my brain says, ‘What else can I use that for that it’s typically not used for,” Taylor said. “There’s no particular material I look for.”
In fact, he has several works making use of pieces of jewelry in window frames. He has a short, stout snowman made from a glass insulator like you would find on a utility pole. He has mobiles and pottery and a Christmas tree made from old keys.
A Michigan native who moved to the Tri-State from Florida, Taylor has worked in a variety of jobs, from catering and owning a restaurant to making pottery to having a wreath shop and being a produce manager at a grocery store. His current job, creating items to sell in his shop, brings him happiness.
“Glass work is an outlet for me to do everything I always wanted to do because the possibilities are endless,” he said. “It’s not work.”
(606) 326-2661 | lward@dailyindependent.com