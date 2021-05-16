GRAYSON Local artisan Larry Porter began a project in downtown Grayson last August, and said that he works a few hours each day to turn a standing tree trunk in the parking lot of the Grayson City Building into a work of art.
Porter has carved a representation of a coal miner into the trunk, as well as a couple of whimsical things he describes as “just a figment of my imagination.”
There is a large face at the top of the trunk reminiscent of the old forest spirits that were popular topics centuries ago, and toward the bottom there is another face that appears to be a man making his way out of the tree. The latter, Porter said, is supposed to represent Porter himself.
“I started woodcarving when I retired about 11 years ago,” Porter said. “I have never done anything this big before, but I told them I would try. I also told them I was old, and I was just going to work a few hours at a time, at my own pace,” he said, laughing.
The work, he said, was on a volunteer basis, and he is glad to do his part to beautify his city. Though Porter said that he “doesn’t hold up for as long as I used to,” he said he will keep chipping away an hour or so at a time until he completes the work.