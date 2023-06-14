ASHLAND Local Girl Scout groups can enjoy new digs at a larger storefront at the Ashland Town Center Mall as of Tuesday.
A space to encourage and empower growing women requires just that, and the girl power simply outgrew its old space near the food court.
The typical Girl Scout green is now blue on the exterior of the new storefront, just a hop, skip and jump from the former one, with "Girl Scouts of Kentucky's Wilderness Road" branding the top of the entrance.
Inside includes all the trinkets, workbooks, badges, a large workspace and, of course, cookies — and dedicated staff members that point young girls and volunteers in the right direction.
Tori Vencill, a Membership Specialists, who assists upcoming troops and organizes volunteers, said their storefront serves all local county troops aiming to build courage, confidence and character in young girls.
The new store was opened to form a collaborative space — as the former store could fit only 10 to 15 girls. It can now accommodate nearly 30.
Aside from picking up workbooks and badges, Girl Scouts of all levels can benefit from the space during workshops or trainings.
Store Manager Stephanie Colley said she was excited to have the new area, which she called much brighter and open in comparison to the old store.
With a background in art, Colley said she didn't join the Girl Scouts until much later in life.
"I wasn't a Girl Scout growing up," Colley said, saying that art and volunteering is what hooked her.
Colley said it's not all just arts and crafts for her, either, saying art is introduced to the girls as something that travels outside and into entrepreneurship and leadership.
Relying on volunteers to help prepare the shop for opening day, Vencill emphasized, "We can't reach girls without volunteers."
Those interested in volunteering their time or joining a troop are welcome to stop by the store for direct connection to Vencill's training and insight.
