ASHLAND A local Girl Scout is setting records.
This cookie season, Carson Robinson, 11, sold 519 boxes; the Girl Scouts of the USA reports the average number of boxes sold per Girl Scout is about 200.
The daughter of Brad and Brooke Robinson, Carson has been a Girl Scout for six years, beginning as a Daisy. She is in Troop 90, under the direction of Jennifer Young.
Her favorite Girl Scout cookie is lemonades.
“She’s good at marketing,” her mother said. “The day they’re able to announce cookies are for sale, she always does a cute little marketing video. Social media helps and her charisma when she does the video. She has a cute little voice.”
She said Carson sells more cookies each season.
Carson, who will be in sixth grade in the fall at Ashland Middle School, wanted to join Girl Scouts to spend more time with friends and because she likes the goal-oriented programs and helping the community. She often fills in at her mother’s store, Holly B’s Jewelry and Gifts. Her mother said she’s able to write up receipts and use the credit-card machine.