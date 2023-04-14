ASHLAND Gillum’s Service & Repair, Inc., local dealer of Cub Cadet outdoor power equipment located in Ashland, was recently named a 2022 ELITE Cub Cadet independent retailer in America during the manufacturer’s Top Elite Dealer Trip in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
Gillum’s Service & Repair, Inc. has been in business selling and servicing Cub Cadet equipment, including lawn and garden tractors, zero-turn riding mowers, commercial mowers, utility vehicles, snow blowers and more, for 26 years. They have been named a top-performing Cub Cadet Elite dealer three times.
“Cub Cadet is honored to acknowledge the exceptional efforts of our Elite Dealers who consistently surpass expectations in delivering top-notch service and equipment to their communities,” said Roy Keating, President, Dealer Sales and Post Sales Support at Cub Cadet. “We are proud to acknowledge Gillum’s Service & Repair, INC. who embodies a passion to commitment to customer service that is second to none.”
Michael and Tina Gillum accepted the recognition on behalf of Gillum’s Service & Repair, Inc.
“At Gillum’s, our success is a reflection of the hard work and effort put in by our team,” said Michael Gillum. “We are thankful for a successful year and with the dedication of our team, we’re poised to make 2023 an even more remarkable year for both us and our valued customers.”
Gillum’s Service & Repair, Inc. is at 8611 U.S. Route 60 and offers a complete line of high-performance Cub Cadet outdoor power equipment, genuine parts, accessories and attachments, as well as expert service and recommendations. Customers can stop in or call (606) 928-4932 to set up a time to test drive any of the new 2023 Cub Cadet Products.
Gillum’s Service & Repair, Inc. was one of 45 dealers awarded this prestigious recognition for 2022. Dealers were selected based on sales performance and growth from the previous year.