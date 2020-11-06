ASHLAND Results released Friday by the Boyd County Clerk’s Office for the Ashland Independent School District Board of Education election shows a down-to-the-wire vote.
Voters were asked to pick three out of four candidates for the school board — the only trouble was, three of those candidates were write-ins. According to unofficial totals released Friday by the county election board, Patsy Lindsey, the only candidate listed on the ballot, commanded the ballot. She came in at 4,162 out of 5,332 votes.
Write-in candidate Ashley Layman came in at a distant second, pulling 575 votes.
The battle for third place was closer than any presidential total in Georgia or Nevada. Only 11 votes separated Blake Gillum and David Jay Hill from serving on the board.
Gillum received 303 to Hill’s 292 — a gnat’s hair.