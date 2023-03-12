The Regional Gifted and Talented Cadre collaborated with KEDC to provide a day for eighth-grade students who are identified as potential leaders to gather and participate in activities to support their abilities to lead others and work together as a team.
The activities were led by high school leaders from participating high schools.
Ashland Mayor Matt Perkins opened the morning by speaking to the students about the qualities of a leader and leadership opportunities in our area. The Cadre includes students from Greenup County, Russell, Boyd County, Fairview and Carter County.