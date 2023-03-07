ASHLAND Former Major League Baseball umpire Greg Gibson does not miss being on the diamond, he told the Ashland Rotary Club on Monday afternoon.
“I’m enjoying being at home,” said the 54-year-old who now operates an insurance company in Boyd County. “I had my day in the sun. I have found my next passion, and I’m loving everything I’m doing now.”
Gibson reflected upon his 27-year umpiring career at The Elks Lodge, and answered some questions from club members.
Gibson said the best player he saw during his professional career, which began in the mid-1990s, is Albert Pujols. Barry Bonds is second, he said. Both are members of the 700 home run club, alongside Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth.
“Albert never tried to hit home runs,” Gibson said. “He’d tell you that every time he tried to hit a single or a double; he just happened to hit a lot of home runs.”
Gibson is the only person alive to have worked home plate during a game in which a 700-home-run hitter footed the pitching rubber. During an ESPN Sunday Night game between the Cardinals and Giants, Evan Longoria singled off of a Pujols pitch. Pujols later signed that ball for Longoria. He also autographed a lineup card for Gibson.
Gibson had some unforgettable moments on the field, including working a perfect game by Randy Johnson in 1998. Gibson came close to calling two perfect games — a Hanley Ramirez error prevented Dodgers great Clayton Kershaw from achieving perfection. The southpaw still tossed a no-hitter.
His favorite ballparks are Oracle Park (San Francisco) — “It’s just gorgeous,” he said — Fenway (Boston) and Dodger Stadium (Los Angeles).
Gibson worked 10 divisional series, five league championships, one All-Star game and a World Series.
The Boyd County man said technology has changed the game tremendously, and not necessarily for the better. For example, all games are televised now; that wasn’t the case 20-plus years ago.
Analytics, for instance, have steered teams away from attempting steals regularly, which is partially why MLB is introducing enlarged bases this season. Among other rule changes is the 20-second pitch clock.
Gibson said the changes will likely go over well at first, but he’s “curious to see how it affects August, September and pennant chases.”
The abundance of data has had a major impact on baseball, too. It also applies more pressure to umpires, as every move and call are being analyzed.
Gibson drew laughter from the room when he talked about how he ejected a player during his first game behind the plate, and he threw out a pitching coach in his final game behind the dish.
Another full-circle-type situation was the fact that the first time his family watched him work the plate was in Cincinnati. The last time they watched him work the plate was also in the Queen City.
As his career neared a close, he dealt with a few health episodes which ultimately stemmed from long COVID.
The last time he wore the uniform was at Citi Field in New York, he said. He had to be checked out by medical staff, and his blood pressure was 198 over 135.
“They thought I was having a massive heart attack or stroke,” he said.
When he got back to Boyd County and talked to Dr. Rhodes, “he looked at me and said, ‘Greg, by the grace of God, you didn’t have a stroke.’”
Other than 2020, when he was home with a bad injury, this is the first March in 32 years that he hasn’t been to Spring Training, Gibson said.
Gibson may still end up in the South in a few weeks, though. His wife, Michelle, is a teacher at Boyd County, and spring break is the first week of April.
“I’m probably going to have to take her somewhere,” he said with a grin.
