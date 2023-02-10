ASHLAND MEGA Heart will be on display from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 22 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Highlands Museum and Discovery Center.
Sponsored by King's Daughters Medical Center, the free exhibit, a model of the human heart which is 26 feet long, 15 feet wide and 13 feet high.
MEGA heart is a highly interactive educational experience that increases people's awareness of America's top cause of death: heart disease.
Heart disease causes more than 600,000 deaths each year. Visitors can step inside the human heart, learn about cardiovascular functions, observe examples of various types of heart disease and see displays of some of the latest medical treatments for heart problems.
Group tours are available. For more information, call the museum at (606) 329-8888 or email education@highlandsmuseum.