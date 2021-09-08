IRONTON Ironton's Woodland Cemetery Historical Ghost Walk is a chance to celebrate the season and learn a little history.
The event, which will begin at 5 p.m. Sept. 25, will offer tours of the cemetery at 824 Lorain Street. Parking is available at the Liebert Lot with shuttles running continuously; handicap parking will be available at the cemetery.
The cemetery tour has been ongoing since 1999, with last year’s event offered virtually. This year, visitors are asked to keep a healthy distance between themselves and others, organizer Kay Rader said.
"This is something the (Lawrence County Museum and Historical Society) does every year for the public," Rader said, noting it’s not a fundraiser; admission is free with the purchase of a $2 program.
There are 28 stops on the two-hour tour, with Rader portraying Nannie Kelly Wright along the way.
Wright was an iron master who owned Centre Furnace and at one time was thought to have been the second richest woman in the world, topped only by Queen Victoria.
The cemetery was founded in 1971, but because some graves were moved there, graves date back to 1849, which is when the town was founded.
Rader said there are other fascinated stories connected to the cemetery.
"The Russian ballerina (Antoinette Sherpetoska) who was buried there was married to a man from Ironton (James F. Peters)," she said. "He met her in Chicago where she was dancing for the Chicago Ballet. She was killed in a car accident and her husband brought her here and had a beautiful mausoleum made for her. The rumor is she dances at night."
The sad story of a pregnant woman knocked down a set of stairs by her husband and killed is told during the walk. Rader said there is a statue of the woman.
"They say where he slapped her, his handprint is on her face and if you touch her abdomen, it's warm," Rader said.
