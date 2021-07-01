ASHLAND If you asked Dr. E.B. Gevedon about anything Ashland, he’d respond with pure passion and zeal.
Gevedon died unexpectedly at age 64 on Wednesday morning, sending shockwaves through the community.
City Commissioner Marty Gute, a lifelong friend, physically shook upon hearing the news.
When Gute contracted COVID-19 and subsequently spent three weeks at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Gevedon called to check on him every night.
“He wasn’t just my allergist, but he was my go-to doctor on anything,” said an emotional Gute. “I’d call him in the middle of the night, and he’d tell me what to do. I’d say, ‘E.B., I’m so thankful for you.’ And he would just say, ‘It’s an honor. It’s my pleasure.’ … There was just a quality about him. I can’t think of a better man in this community than E.B. Gevedon.”
Gevedon volunteered countless hours on city projects. He served on the park board for a long span, he accepted positions in many groups serving the city — including recently formed Destination Ashland — and he purchased the former G.C. Murphy Building, which he’s worked diligently to restore in recent years. As of December 2019, he said the project was 90% complete.
Gevedon had a vision for the space on Winchester Avenue between 15th and 16th Streets.
He said reviving it “can seed the development of downtown with a big anchor. Small businesses struggle without a big anchor.”
Gute recalled Gevedon guiding him on a tour of the old Woods building, “and he showed me the place where our grandfathers worked.” Gevedon showed Gute a 1938 picture of a lighted sign in the second floor that displayed the names of their grandfathers’ businesses: Gevedon Realty and Rudy J. Gute Tailoring.
“He was dedicated to investing in Ashland,” Gute said. “He had a wealth of information that we’ll never recover.”
Former Mayor Steve Gilmore mourned the loss of his longtime pal who first impressed Gilmore when Gilmore was an educator at Ashland Independent Schools and Gevedon was a student.
“I knew he was going to be very successful, and he was,” Gilmore said.
Gilmore called Gevedon a “friend’s friend; a sensitive, caring person.”
Even while keeping up his well-respected allergy and immunology practice, he made time for volunteerism. He preferred steering clear of the spotlight, too, said Gilmore. He just liked to “plug away” and established himself as a “vital cog in the wheel that keeps making progress in Ashland,” Gilmore said.
“We’ve lost an absolute champion of Ashland,” said City Commissioner Amanda Clark.
City Manager Mike Graese called Gevedon a “stalwart of the community.”
Former City Attorney Sonny Martin said Gevedon’s impact “will be long felt in the community. … There’s nobody that has had the vision and commitment on a private basis. Just a tremendous loss to our town, to his family and to our state.”
Posted Ashland Mayor Matt Perkins on Facebook: “Dr. Gevedon was a compassionate, caring physician and pillar of our community. He loved our city and was invested in its success. His legacy will carry on through the many lives he touched. I will truly miss my dear friend.”
