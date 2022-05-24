ARGILLITE Less than a year ago, 494 Log Town Road in Argillite was just one man's field and dream.
Tyler Wells, a local cattle farmer, always wanted to open a meat packing facility — a place where ranchers like him could take their heads of cattle to market and process them into steaks, ground beef and the like.
Against all odds — rapid inflation, the economic turmoil brought on by COVID-19 — that dream finally came true.
On Tuesday, farmers and businesspeople alike came out to the AW Meat House to celebrate that dream coming to reality, with a ribbon cutting, door prizes and a mad dash to buy some of the locally raised and cut meat.
"I've been very hands-on through this whole process," Wells said. "It hadn't really hit me until I drove that first load of cattle to the yard. When I got there, I cried tears of joy."
And Wells was still crying tears of joy — during the ribbon cutting, he choked up with gratitude for his family, his employees and everyone else who made the dream possible.
The meat house started producing beef and pork in mid-May and already Wells said demand has been in.
"I've had people calling me trying to find it," he said. "Right now, we're the only processing plant in the area."
With inflation sending diesel prices to over $5 a gallon — and grocery bills soaring as a result — State Sen. Robin Webb (D-Grayson) said the opening of AW is direly needed for local farmers.
"The cost of diesel is only adding to the cost of meat," she said. "If you have to haul your cattle two, three, four hours away, that's going to raise those costs. But if you're only 10, 20 minutes away, that lowers it and cuts out quite a few middlemen."
Part of Wells's shop saw support from the state agriculture fund, which was a result of tobacco settlements nearly two decades ago, according to Webb.
"It takes a village and I'm so happy to see the legislation I worked on two decades ago making an impact in North East Kentucky," she said.
Wells wasn't shy about allowing folks to take a peek behind the curtain, either — in a brief walk about given to the media, the facility appeared to extremely clean.
Even the room where cattle is slaughtered appeared to be fit to eat off the floor. Soon, Wells said local farmers will be getting an additional boost when a USDA Inspector grants a certification for beef and pork.
"Right now we're waiting on an inspector to be assigned. We have a good team here and I know we're keeping the cleanest facility you can ask for," he said. "If we get USDA-certified, that means farmers can have their meat processed and packaged here and take it to farmers' markets. That helps them get more money directly into their pockets."
At the end of the day, Wells said it's more than just about hocking a few steaks.
"It's not about the meat," he said. "It's about revitalizing the cattle industry around here. When I was going to the Catlettsburg stockyards, I heard stories about the hey-day when farmers would run their cattle down the streets and you couldn't hardly move through the street."
Wells continued, "This is just part of doing what I need to do to help get the cows back in the area."
As the old commercial goes, where's the meat? At the ribbon cutting, Wells and company handed out free samples of cheeseburgers, steak tips and sausage.
While it is outside the realm of journalistic judgment to say whether the samples were good or bad (after all, that is just one person's opinion) it can be said it was juicy, tender and flavorful.
