LLOYD Greenup County schools have added another tool for getting some students to participate more in their classwork at times the district depends on remote learning, a district administrator said.
The district is planning to bring some of its students in for small-group sessions when the schools are closed to in-person instruction.
It will use money from a $50,000 Kentucky Department of Education grant to make it happen, instructional supervisor Amanda Powell said.
Targeted are students identified in the spring as having a low level of participation in the non-traditional instruction that took the place of in-person classes when schools were closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Powell said.
Since then, more students have been identified and will be part of the target group, she said.
Signs of low participation included turning in few or no assignments during the NTI period.
Some of the students are reluctant to participate, and some face obstacles such as lack of reliable internet access or computer hardware.
"Some of them were trying to do all their homework on an iPhone," she said. Others have difficulty working at home alone without a teacher to keep them engaged.
The grant money will pay for buses to pick up and bring the students into school for small group instruction, Powell said.
While at the school, the students can get counseling, tutoring and meals to take home.
The target students are in middle and high school.
"They are kids who will be in the adult world soon and we want to make sure they have what they need to graduate and be successful," Powell said.