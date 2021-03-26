Where kids see a set of rubber stamps with letters on them, preschool teachers see an introduction to the alphabet.
When kids build a Lego tower, their teachers see them developing fine motor skills.
When they bake a pretend cake together, teachers see cooperation and teamwork.
In short, playing together in preschool prepares children for the academic world that starts with kindergarten.
“It is so much more than child care. Many parents send their children at least in part because they need child care, but they have no idea how much thought and practice go into it,” said Campbell Elementary School principal Abby Laber, who is also director of the Campbell preschool program.
It is a phenomenon not enough parents grasp fully. In fact, Laber herself has only come to appreciate the inportance of preschool since she was hired as principal three years ago. Before that her career had been in middle and high school, so the scholastic needs of 4-year-olds are as new to her as to any young parent.
“They do play — to learn — but it is all interrelated to social and emotional development,” she said.
Preschool teachers at Campbell want more parents to fully understand how early childhood education prepares their children for the next step in their education and that is why they are planning to observe The Week of the Young Child April 10-16.
The week is the creation of the National Association for the Education of Young Children. It is an annual observance that focuses public attention on the role preschool programs take in child development.
At Campbell, there will be activities each day for children and their families meant to illustrate how preschool educates through play — and how it emphasizes family involvement.
“A big part of preschool is family involvement, which I love because family is the first teacher. We want parents to be invested, to buy in, to read to their children every night, and work with their teachers for the best outcomes,” Laber said.
The week’s activities will start with Music Monday, with children and their parents making a simple musical instrument at home and sharing a video of themselves playing it, according to preschool teacher Miranda Newland.
Other activities through the week include collecting boxes of cereal for food pantries — and making a cereal-box-domino chain to knock down, putting on their messiest clothes and painting with plungers, and conducting a school-grounds cleanup and flower-planting, Newland said.
“We want to advocate for early childhood education and focus on building those foundational skills. Research has proved it makes children better prepared and more successful (in school),” Newland said.
Preschool is not all play. Public school programs typically offer speech, occupational and physical therapy as needed.
It is important, for instance, to identify children with delays in communication skills and start working with them early so they will be better able to communicate once they reach kindergarten, said Campbell speech therapist Jill Sheridan.
“If they don't get help, communication becomes frustrating and it affects all areas of learning. ... It affects their access to learning because they cannot communicate what they know and what they don't know,” she said.
In language development, oral language develops first, and then merges into letter sounds and reading, so difficulty with speaking correlates with reading difficulty, she said.
Spreading the word about preschool is particularly important in a region where a significant number of children are being raised by their grandparents, Laber said.
Grandparents who have been out of touch with the education system for a while may not know much about preschool, or may for the best of intentions believe very young children should stay at home, she said.
“But even if they have the ability to keep them, it's important to try preschool, because children can learn so much outside the home,” she said.