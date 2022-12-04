RUSSELL A new business is growing in Russell.
Downtown Fitness of Russell had been in the works for months before its grand opening on Nov. 5, owner Johnathan Burke said, including research and construction of the building at 514 Bellefonte St. and a soft opening.
"At the grand opening, we had (Eradinus Brewing and Tea House) cater and had some other local small businesses involved," he said. "Before that, we had a soft opening to learn what people wanted and figure out what to highlight."
He said cardio workouts are most in demand, so in addition to weight-lifting equipment, it offers elliptical, treadmills and stationary cycles whose position can be moved inside the gym.
"We found a gym in Madison, West Virginia, (that was closing) and we looked at their equipment and it was all good-quality stuff, so we bought it out and kept it in the garage until the building was being built," he said. "They also gave us advice on a few little things you might not think about."
With 40 members so far, the gym has two unisex bathrooms customers can use to prepare for work after exercising, if they wish.
Monthly memberships are available for those 16 and older; starting in January, six-month and yearly memberships, as well as couples and family plans, will be offered.
"We also have a workout mirror controlled by iPad with on-demand personal workouts," he said. "There are 10,000 workouts, from kickboxing to yoga and including pre- and post-natal."
There are no employees at the autonomous 24/7 gym; Burke and his wife, Nikki, along with other family members and friends, do their part when they're in the gym to keep it running. While Burke works a full-time job, he said he spends a few hours at the gym every day.
"Lots of people like it because it's closer to home for those who live in Russell," he said, noting such gyms are rising in popularity everywhere.
He said the addition of a gym also is good for the community.
"Downtown Russell small businesses and things are bringing a lot of people in, so we wanted to add to that," he said.
(606) 326-2661 |