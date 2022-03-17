RACELAND A group of students at Raceland Middle School became concerned about waste, and decided to do something about it.
With the help of teacher Ryan Biederman, the group put together a plan to purchase recycling bins for the school.
“This is all their idea,” Biederman said. “They are the rock stars. I’m just the one with the license to go pick up the bins.”
“We thought it would be a lot less wasteful and that it (recycling) would help the environment,” Naomi Maynard said. “Because we didn’t have recycling bins in the school, so we just threw everything away.”
Maynard said the recycling bins will allow the reuse of all the plastic bottles students and staff dispose of after drinking their sodas at lunch and during the day.
The entire student body and staff at Raceland Middle School are expected to participate in the program. A student body meeting will be conducted, and the students will vote on the best location in he school to place the new recycling bins.
The students hope that recycling goes beyond the campus of Raceland Middle School, spreading out into the community and further.
“It’s really important,” student Brooklyn Campbell said. “And we can make a difference if we all pitch in.”
The students were helped in their desire to recycle the plastic bottles they saw being discarded in the trash by a grant through Members Choice Credit Union. Committee President Courtney Cox and Secretary Barbara Pierce from MCCU Educational Impact Grant Committee said the existence of their committee is to assist projects just like the ones the Raceland Middle School students developed to help their community and the environment.
“Anyone in the school, not just teachers and administrators, can apply for a grant through MCCU,” Cox said. “It is open to lunch workers, janitors, or bus drivers too. Anyone who impacts education can apply.”