HUNTINGTON Russell native Susan Wallace has discovered the joy of soy. Soy candles, that is.
Wallace, 48, who now lives in Huntington and works as a financial adviser, said she discovered soy candles after a trip to The Haute Wick Social, at 210 11th St. No. 14 (at Heritage Station).
An avid fan of scent, she had seen a short video about the shop on Facebook and ended up going with a friend to make a candle. The store offers small workshops and individuals the opportunity to make their own candle, under guidance from store employees. Makers can choose their own scent, plus they learn about taking care of the candle to extend its life and the difference between soy and traditional candles.
“It’s a great time,” she said. “I didn’t love the scent I made, so I wasn’t sold, but I was plagued by headaches and didn’t make the correlation.”
Traditional candles were a physical irritation to her, but soy candles, which are free of petroleum, did not bring on headaches.
Now, she is sold.
“The scents are amazing and my headaches went away completely,” she said. “If someone could see my candles and body products, they would think I’m a hoarder.”
She said there’s a different scent in each of the eight rooms in her house. She uses tart melters and diffusers as well as candles.
“I use the body care products religiously,” Wallace said. “They are all natural and they smell amazing.”
She said she has several favorite aromas and likes to change the scent with the season.
“I like Hoppy Easter, which is pink sugar and marshmallows,” she said. “I like Cashmere Plum all year, and Strawberry Shortcake and Green Grass and, for fall, Pumpkin Roll.”
Wallace said she also loves patchoulli, which Haute Wick doesn’t carry, but owner Ashley Casto special orders for products specially made for Wallace.
“I love to support locally owned businesses, especially female, locally owned,” Wallace said.
Casto opened the store on Nov. 24, 2018, her first business venture. A candle fan herself, Casto said she wanted to make a better, cleaner-burning candle.
While the COVID-19 pandemic put candle-making workshops on hold, her products sold well enough to keep her in business. In addition to candles and tarts, she sells whipped soap, body lotion, scrub and gift sets.
Casto said the most popular scent now is moodflower magic, which is a blend of pear, moonflower and sweet agave.
Workshops are making a comeback, and Casto said the small shop can seat six or eight for a session. Making a candle takes about 45 minutes, she said, and curing one takes a week — meaning no burning until seven days after creation.
Workshops are on Saturdays and those who wish to participate should call ahead. Participants must be 13 or older.
The store is branching out a bit, too.
Casto said a candle-making event is planned at Bluegrass Mama Creations in Russell at 6 p.m. May 31. Participants must be 13. Seats, which are $40, are limited. To make a reservation, visit thehautewicksocial.com.
Casto said the soy candles are vegan and the store works with Little Victories animal rescue on fundraisers.
