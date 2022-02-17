ASHLAND Farmers throughout the area will have the chance to learn about a variety of topics to help their business plus meet others in the same field.
The fourth annual Eastern Kentucky Ag Products Grower-Buyer MeetUp will be Feb. 25 in Prestonsburg.
“The Grower-Buyer MeetUp is a great opportunity for Kentucky farm families to interact with one another and develop relationships with potential buyers,” Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said. “As we recover from the coronavirus pandemic, events like the MeetUp are important to help rekindle our economy and help our farmers find markets to sell their goods.”
One local farmer plans to attend to learn more about using a high tunnel, an unheated and ventilated greenhouse-like structure which allows for growing crops in the ground, unlike a greenhouse usually houses plants growing in pots.
Sweet Bee Gardens in Greenup has a 90-by-30-foot high tunnel containing cabbage, peas, carrots, beets and kale. Shane Fields, known as Farmer Shane in the local agriculture community, said the crops are doing well.
“We’ve harvested about 20 heads of cabbage and eveything else is coming along,” he said. “We’re hoping the timing is so the other crops are ripe by May.”
It’s the farm’s first year with a high tunnel, so Fields is planning to attend the session on high tunnels at the MeetUp to learn more about making the best use of it.
High tunnels can be a DIY project that costs as little as $200 or can be purchased for thousands, depending on how much space is available to how much will be grown inside it. For many, they are well worth the price to help farmers to get a jump on the season. Fields said about 31 crops are considered cool-weather crops for the area.
A U.S. Navy veteran, Fields said in addition to learning how to get more funding, how to grow soil and better ways to grow mushrooms, he also hopes to meet other military veterans who are making a living in agriculture in eastern Kentucky during the Veteran Farmer MeetUp.
One farming veteran he already knows is Andrew Camarillo of Sandy Hook. He and his wife and children moved from California to the area in November. They plan to attend the MeetUp next week, too.
“We just thought we’d like to grow our own vegetables,” Mrs. Camarillo said. “We were done with California. It wasn’t the same any more and with COVID, we thought a lot about where our food is coming from. We both felt economically stable. We had money but thought what is the point of having money if you can’t find any food.”
Although they’re just getting started farming, Mrs. Camarillo said she believes the MeetUp will allow them to learn more about all aspects of farming, as well as introduce them to fellow farmers from whom they can learn.
“This is completely new and we are just learning as we grow,” she said, noting her daughter, 3, is enjoying being around the animals. The entire family is enjoying the hospitality of community.
“Neighbors help each other here,” she said. “People are genuine and do things for you out of the kindness of their heart.”
Networking will be key for all who attend, Kentucky Horticulture Council Executive Director Cindy Finneseth said.
“The MeetUp is a great way for our Kentucky specialty crop growers to learn about and meet several different types of buyers in one location,” she said. “Becoming more familiar with different market channels really helps growers figure out what is best for their unique operation.”
Olivia Vogel, of Kentucky Center for Ag and Rural Development, agreed.
“Helping Kentucky farmers connect with buyers, and vice versa, is something we are thrilled to be able to do in-person this year. The MeetUp brings together different players in the regional supply chain to discuss new partnerships and connections,” she said. “We are eager to see the long-term results of the event.”
The fourth annual Eastern Kentucky Ag Products Grower-Buyer MeetUp will be from noon to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 25 and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 26 at Jenny Wiley State Park in Prestonsburg. Details are at: https://cfaky.org/2022-eastern-kentucky-farmer-conference/. Space is limited at the free event. To register, visit https://2022ekygrowerbuyermeetup.eventbrite.com.