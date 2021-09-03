Greenup County High School students used their media and technology skills to help dispel rumors and myths about COVID. Two local doctors who are alumni of the school joined the students.
Nikki Christian, who works in internal medicine at King’s Daughters Medical Center, and Dr. Rob Hayes, who is the Medical Director at St. Mary’s Medical Center, were featured on GCHS-TV.
Aaron Barker and Taylor Gammon sat on set with the doctors and posed questions that were written by the entire class. In front of the green screen setup, the two articulated the thought-provoking questions to the doctors.
A classroom filled with bright lights and technology hosted the live show, with students down the hall working in another class used as the control room. Students on set and in the control room monitored equipment, audio levels and switched which camera was live.
The student hosts asked about the efficacy of vaccines, how COVID spreads and if it possible to hold school safely.
Both doctors gave data and researched-based answers to the student’s questions. Christian shared that she believes school can be conducted safely if the proper precautions of vaccination, masking and sanitizing take place. Christian acknowledged that passion behind different arguments and that validity of concerns.
She knows in-person instruction is best, but also says proper precautions are important, and must be taken for successful in-person class.
The students asked about common concerns surrounding the vaccine and masks. When asked if masks really work, Hayes shared that they do, as they stop the spread of droplet and aerosols from leaving a person’s mouth and nose, which is how COVID spreads.
Gammon asked about a rise in vaccination rates, and questioned if it is related to FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine. Christian said it could be a factor, but another reason is “as more people in our area have gotten sick, more people in our area are willing to get vaccinated.”
The two doctors were asked about vaccine efficacy and which is best.
“One of the main, important aspects of the vaccine is to prevent serious disease, to prevent deaths and ventilator use, and all of the vaccines are very effective at doing that,” said Hayes. “The vaccine is very effective. It manages to keep the severity of the disease low, it prevents people from being hospitalized. But it’s not perfect. No vaccine is perfect, so there are some breakthrough cases, but in general the vaccine is very effective.”
Hayes also explained that some traditional vaccines, rather than mRNA vaccines, have a small risk for blood clots. Hayes didn’t dive into too much of the technical side, but shared that having the knowledge, and the fact that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was halted for a period of time “shows that the process works in terms of monitoring the vaccines for safety.”
There was a stoppage in use, data was reviewed and use began again when the risk assessment was noted as very small, explained Hayes.
Christian helped the students understand why vaccinated people are asked to wear masks again.
“Back in the summer months we had limited data that suggested that vaccinated people were not getting infected with COVID-19,” said Christian.
Since the later summer months more people who have been vaccinated are having infections and transmitting, she said.
“The jury is still out, I think, as far as that’s concerned because of Delta or we have some waning immunity in people who were vaccinated seven or eight months ago,” she added.
Barker posed a question on how a virus mutates. Christian asked if she should give the simple answer or the scientific answer. Barker quickly opted for the scientific answer. Christian was visibly impressed and excited.
“Very good. I like it,” she said.
Viruses’ genetic material can be DNA or RNA, the doctor explained.
"RNA is particularly fragile and viruses don’t have the repair mechanisms that our cells have. If cells in my body receive damage of whatever type, my cells will have repair mechanisms that can go through and patch those and repair those. Viruses don’t possess those repair mechanisms.”
When viruses sustain that damage “then that damage carries through,” Christian said. “And that may make them better at their job or it make make them worse at their job. As you can imagine, if it’s a change that makes them more infectious, we’re going to see that spread through our population.”
Hayes added: “And with millions of people having the virus and replicating the virus in their bodies over and over all day every day, the likelihood that some major change is going to happen is very high. And so it’s very likely to be seeing these emerging variants occurring on a regular basis.”
Delta is currently the most serious as it may cause more serious disease, is more transmissible and the No. 1 variant circulating at the time, Hayes said.
Fertility in young people and vaccination, natural immunity versus vaccine immunity, long-term effects of COVID and how the approval process works for vaccines were all topics covered in questions from the students.
The interviews paired with vaccine clinics happening at the schools. Throughout the day, Pfizer vaccines were offered via KDMC, with signed parent consent, to students age 12 and older throughout the school day at the district’s middle schools and high school.
There was also a walk-in clinic scheduled for all after school from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the JROTC building at the entrance of the high school. Details for the clinic were shown on the screen at the end of the broadcast.
Superintendent Traysea Moresea wanted to bring in people who had knowledge and went to Greenup, fellow Musketeers, to shed light on things surrounding COVID, breakthrough cases, vaccination and bust myths and rumors.
The class had about six days to prepare, which was not the normal time frame for a production. However, the students along with teacher James Collier pulled off the live show.
Gammon is returning to the class after multiple years, so was an automatic host for the quick turnaround. Barker was a fellow veteran and stepped in to co-host with her. Each of the student hosts had a minor flub-up with technology, but no one would be able to tell.
The two students handled the tech changes or problems quickly and quietly as if nothing happened. While Gammon and Barker don’t have any plans on pursuing the career field after graduating, they both know the skill they are learning will be valuable for any field.
Gammon said the communication skills will help her for the rest of her life. She is a more eloquent speaker and has learned how to do things with technology she never thought possible. Barker said his public speaking skills will help him far into the future.
The two described the audio difficulties the crew was having the day before and how they had to solve the problem in order to make the show work well Friday. The show wrapped just moments before school let out for the day. It will be archived on the class YouTube channel. It was a successful first live show for the year, setting the bar high for the quality productions to follow from the group.
(606) 326-2652 |