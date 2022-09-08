Ashley Smith did not expect to hear Greenup County High School Principal Anthony Thompson to say her name over the loudspeaker as he recognized student-athletes during an assembly last week.
The eighth-year special education instructor had no clue of the news before then — she was announced as a finalist for Kentucky Special Education Teacher of the Year by the Kentucky Department of Education.
“I think, most of all, it was a shock. I was so humbled,” Smith said. “It was such an honor just to be nominated for an award like that, let alone being one of the three finalists.”
Smith will find out in November through the Kentucky Council for Exceptional Children if she is Teacher of the Year, she said.
Melissa Latimer, Greenup County’s director of special education, was not surprised about Smith’s honor.
“Ashley is an educator truly dedicated to the field,” Latimer said. “She is constantly reviewing and reflecting on her methods, knowledge and skills. … Beyond her classroom, she is a team leader for her department. She focuses on improving instruction methods, collaboration practices with other teachers and building relationships that benefit her students.
“She’s truly an advocate for kids,” Latimer added.
Greenup County Superintendent Traysea Moresea remembered when Smith initially joined the school’s staff.
“She has blossomed since the day she was hired,” Moresea said.
Smith called her job challenging yet rewarding.
“The rewards outweigh the challenges every day of the week,” Smith said. “I don’t even know if I’d call it a job. I truly enjoy going there every day. It’s more of a calling for me.”
Smith said she concentrates on a growth mindset, which means even the smallest of victories.
“In my classes, we don’t look at making mistakes as a bad thing,” she said. “We look at that as an opportunity to grow and reflect on those. I want the students to reflect. There is always room for growth.”
While instructors aren’t allowed more than 10 students in the resource room at any given time, about 25 total students look to Smith as their teacher. In years past, she’s been involved in the tutelage of 40-50 students.
“She’s really just an all-around great person,” Latimer said. “Students love her, even when she’s tough. They know she cares.”
Latimer touted Greenup County’s special education program and all of its teachers. Smith did the same.
“It’s a very supportive environment,” Smith said. “(Greenup County) goes with more of a collaborative approach. They are constantly working to ensure all students are successful.”
