Two more administrators in the Greenup County School District will move to a different role in the district.
Jason Smith is currently the principal of Greenup County High School. Smith will move to Central Office and become the Director of District-Wide Programs. He will be replaced by the principal of the Greenup County Area Technology Center, Anthony Thompson.
Smith spent more than a decade as a Social Studies teacher for the middle and high school grades. He moved to assistant principal and for the last decade has been at the helm of GCHS. His new role will have him working with Safe Schools, the district and school nurses, evaluating classified employees along with other responsibilities.
“I think it’s a great opportunity and I’m very appreciative of her (Superintendent Traysea Moresea) having the faith in me to take on this challenge,” said Smith.
The new position will come with a learning curve, as all new roles do, but Smith said there are many people in the district he will lean on. Smith said others have filled the role, and he will look to their guidance as he learns the new position.
Smith will move to Central Office on July 1.
“We have a lot still to accomplish here at the high school before the close of the school year,” said Smith. “We have prom coming up, graduation and senior brunch. It’s a lot of different activities, so my attention will be here at the high school until then.”
Smith approves of the man who will step into the role he leaves behind.
“There is no doubt that our Site-Based Council and Mrs. Moresea have made a rock-solid choice in the next principal,” said Smith of Thompson. “Mr. Thompson is, first of all, he’s got a tremendous work ethic and he is an individual that has tremendous character and integrity. The kids in this building really gravitate to him, and they respect him. I can’t think of a better leader for our school.”
Thompson has been in the district for two years, but brings 23 years of experience to the job. He began as a classroom teacher, worked in the Family Resource Center and in the Central Office at Russell Independent Schools for 14 years. In addition to Greenup and Russell, Thompson has worked in the Raceland-Worthington School District.
Thompson was honest and said the role at the Area Technology Center took some transitioning. The different curriculum came with a different way of thinking. However, Thompson said the center has made progress. Now he feels like it's the right time to jump in as GCHS principal.
“We’ve been blessed,” said Thompson. “The timing was right here at the ATC and the staff really bought in and the students bought in and we made some gains. And I think talking with Mrs. Moresea, who’s got an enormous vision, and just looking at the things that Jason Smith has been able to accomplish to this point, I think it just felt kind of like a natural transition … we’re hoping that can be seamless.”
Thompson acknowledged the work and foundation laid by Smith.
“Mr. Smith has just done a fantastic job, so there aren’t a lot of high hurdles,” said Thompson.
Thompson will work to build relationships and familiarity quickly, he said. There is some overlap in the students who know him, and the high school population. Thompson said that will “be tremendously helpful.”
Thompson expressed that the quickness of education can put pressure to build those relationships just as quickly.
“We don’t have a lot of time to be strangers, so we’ve got to be in there…be familiar and get a rhythm going, so that our students don’t miss a beat,” said Thompson.
Thompson’s goals are simple, at least in explanation.
“I feel like my role is to put our staff and our students in a position that allows our students a platform to jump into their best life—to make them life ready,” said Thompson. “Goal number two is to do everything we can from the school district perspective to build to be a part of the community building that takes place here. Our goal will be to be contributors to the success of the community”
Thompson said he looks at the position and every decision that comes with it as “kid first, all day, every day” and doing everything with “exceptional character” in order to build a foundation for students before they step into their adult lives.
“We want to put them on a platform where they can see and achieve it if they choose it and we want to better our community along the way,” said Thompson.
Thompson is honest that he isn’t perfect saying “if for some reason, we don’t get it right, it won’t be for lack of effort,”
Thompson won’t have to go far, just down the hall in order to fill the role Smith leaves behind to head to Central Office. As for Smith, he will miss the students and his staff.
“It’s been nothing but an honor and a privilege and it’s been the greatest honor of my career to lead this school the last few years,” said Smith. “It’s going to be a huge change for myself not having those daily interactions with students. They are why we do what we do every day.”
The community he has built in the school building goes beyond the students.
“I’ve got one of the best staffs in the Commonwealth of Kentucky and the relationships I’ve built with those teachers, the relationships that I’ve built with those parents, that’s going to be missed,” said Smith. “And I’m just appreciative of all the hard work that everybody’s put in. When you’re the leader of a school, it takes a team effort and we’ve got a great team here at Greenup County, and I’m definitely going to miss those folks."
