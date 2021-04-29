LLOYD Greenup County High School received a $4,000 Ag Achiever grant from the Kentucky FFA Foundation to help it establish a series of monthly community workshops centered around small-scale food production, according to a press release.
Agriculture students are working with community partners to deliver workshops on several topics, including growing mushrooms and raising and processing broiler chickens.
The agriculture department hosted a beginner bee school and a build-your-own swarm trap.
The Greenup County Extension Office and media teacher are teaming up, according to the release, to film fishing videos, in which the Family and Consumer Sciences agent demonstrates how to prepare each session’s catch. Check out the upcoming Greenup DIY Facebook page and YouTube channels soon.
“This has just been so good for the kids,” said Carrie Davis, Greenup County High School’s agriculture teacher. “Our chapter is engaging with the community in a lot of ways.”
“One of the many things that makes agricultural education and FFA so special is that it’s all about learning by doing,” said Sheldon McKinney, executive director of the Kentucky FFA Foundation.
The Kentucky FFA Foundation says it cultivates partnerships which support the FFA vision to grow leaders, build communities and strengthen agriculture. Its initiatives impact more than 14,000 FFA members in 158 FFA chapters across Kentucky, according to the release.