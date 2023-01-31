MOUNT STERLING Gateway Children’s Services is calling on people in the community to help children.
When children are removed from family members due to neglect, abuse or abandonment, the state social workers try to find foster families in the same county to care for them, according to a Gateway press release. This means your home could provide a life-changing experience and an opportunity to love a child who needs it the most, stated Gateway.
For 40 years, Gateway Children’s Services in Mount Sterling has provided “A Lifeline for Change” to Kentucky’s children who have been abused, neglected and abandoned, Gateway said. Its Therapeutic Foster Care program was founded on the belief that every child should be in a safe and loving home.
The Therapeutic Foster Care program serves children: ages 0-21; from across all of Kentucky; who return to their biological families; and who will be adopted.
About 50% of children in foster care become eligible for adoption. Eleven children have been adopted from Gateway Children’s Services foster care program since July 2020.
Gateway Children’s Services is a registered 501©(3) charitable nonprofit organization.
Call the foster care team at (859) 498-9892, email fostercare@gatewaychildren.org or visit gatewaychildrensservices.org/foster-care-services/ for more information.