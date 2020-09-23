ASHLAND The Ashland City Building and the Police Department were temporarily evacuated Wednesday morning after the reports of a natural gas smell.
Don Hall Chevrolet, just down the block, also reported a similar smell — a reporter on the scene of the incident noticed a strong odor of gas as well merely standing on the city building sidewalk.
The Ashland Fire Department responded to the scene a little before 10 a.m. to check the buildings — Chief Greg Ray said his firefighters have a gas detector that they can use to see if there is any build up inside a building based on the oxygen levels.
“We suit up with a mask and respirator and we go in check with the meter,” he said. “Sometimes, though, we’ll use a nose if it isn’t too strong.”
Once the buildings were checked over by the fire department, Columbia Gas went in to check as well.
All buildings were cleared within 45 minutes of the initial report.
Ray said the gas company advised him the smell probably came from a passing barge.
“Apparently there’s gas on those barges that can get discharged from time to time that'll make a large air smell like gas,” Ray said. “One drop can go a long with that stuff. We’ll probably be chasing that smell all over town today until it dissipates.”
(606) 326-2653 |