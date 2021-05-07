A Garrison man could face up to 50 years in prison on child porn charges levied against him Monday by a Greenup grand jury.

Derick C. Rhoden, 35, was indicted Monday on 10 counts of possession of child pornography. In Kentucky, the charge is a class D felony punishable with between one and five years in prison.

According to Rhoden's indictment, authorities believe the suspect was in possession of the material between Feb. 20-25.

The indictment indicates he had 50 images depicting sexual activity involving a minor.

Rhoden has been held at the Greenup County Detention Center since March 6, according to online jail records, with bond set at $25,000.

