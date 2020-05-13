A Garrison man has been charged with murder and is lodged in the Lewis County Detention Center in connection with an overnight shooting incident on Kinney Road near Garrison.
Michael E. Justice, 47, was lodged in the Lewis County Detention Center on Wednesday morning on charges of murder and first-degree assault.
Officials were still on the scene Wednesday of the overnight shooting incident that has reportedly left one person dead and others injured.
Sheriff Johnny Bivens said the incident happened about 11:30 p.m. as a reported vehicle repossession was taking place.
Bivens said multiple shots were fired.
He said two individuals were airlifted from the scene and a third was taken to the hospital by ambulance. One person perished at the scene, he added.
Kinney Road between the AA Highway and Garrison was closed overnight following the incident.
Detectives with the Morehead Post of the Kentucky State Police are investigating.