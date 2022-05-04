GARRISON A head-on-collision claimed the life of a Garrison teenager last Thursday evening.
Sheriff Johnny Bivens said the incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday on the AA Highway just west of Dudley Avenue.
He said a Peterbilt tractor/trailer, operated by Onassis Morrobel, 51, of Perrysburg, Ohio, was traveling west on the roadway and a 2021 Toyota Camry, operated by Aila Paguntalan of Garrison, 17, was traveling east on the roadway.
Bivens said the two vehicles collided in the roadway.
Paguntalan, who was a senior at Lewis County High School, was airlifted from the scene to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington. She succumbed to her injuries shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday, Bivens said.
He said Morrobel received minor injuries and declined treatment at the scene.
The roadway remained closed for about six hours until the scene could be investigated at cleared.
Paguntalan was recently featured as a senior at Lewis County High School.
The incident remains under investigation.
Agencies assisting the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department include the Kentucky State Police, Kentucky Vehicle Enforcement, Kentucky Department of Transportation, Lewis County Emergency Management, Portsmouth Ambulance, Air Evac, and rescue squads from Garrison, Black Oak, Vanceburg and Lewis County Volunteer Fire Departments.
Arrangements are pending at Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg.