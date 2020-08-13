GRAYSON The principal organizer behind the Black Lives Matter marches in Grayson is out on bond and ready to a hold another rally, according to recently released videos on his YouTube account.
Denorver “Dee” Garrett was noticeably absent this past Sunday when protesters and counter-protesters had civilized discussions about the issues surrounding the movement. Counter-protesters — mainly right-wing militia types — have been present at the last three marches after Garrett issued statements they considered threatening toward the town.
The 28-year-old student from Kentucky Christian University was arrested late Saturday in Louisville after police said he took part in a caravan that drove through Fourth Street Live, a downtown food and drink section that is typically blocked off to traffic for outdoor seating.
A video shot by Riotheart — a streamer on Facebook who documents the BLM protests in Louisville — showed protesters on foot running off patrons, then moving the tables to the side in order to clear room for traffic.
A white truck fitting the description of Garrett’s vehicle can be seen at the 1:06:00 mark of the video.
According to his criminal citation, Garrett was spotted late Saturday night by Louisville Metro Police choppers driving a white Dodge Ram with people piled in the back. At multiple intersections, police said Garrett stopped his truck, the people hopped out and threatened others with baseball bats and sticks.
Garrett bonded out the following day — when he was supposed to lead a march in Grayson — and released a video Monday shot in Louisville.
Entitled “Grayson, Ky I’m out: Message from Louisville to Grayson Kentucky” said the basis of charges was just the authorities “trying to hold me back.” He also thanked marches who came out to “educate and keep showing why we out here” to folks in Grayson.
“To all you haters out in Grayson, you don’t know the situation. Now listen, I’ll be back out here this Sunday,” he said. “A lot of you didn’t show up, because I wasn’t in Grayson.”
Garrett then asked two unidentified Black men how they felt about Grayson. Both said, “(expletive) Grayson.”
“(Expletive) these N-words, (expletive) these pigs, (expletive) anyone that’s against us, even the (expletive) NFAC,” one man said.
With 10,000 views and counting, many in the comment section of the video expressed dismay with the video, with some interpreting the statement as an instigation.
“Don’t bring racism to Grayson and them two you just had on here should be charged with racism,” one commenter wrote.
Stephanie Brandon, the mother of young Huntington organizer Mayala Gunn, said she wasn’t happy with the message the video appeared to convey. Pointing out the calm interaction between protesters and counter-protesters this past Sunday, Brandon said she didn’t support Garrett “acting out of anger.”
“He has the right to be angry, but with everyone acting in anger and hate, I don’t support that kind of thing,” she said. “We’re going to lose support we saw on Sunday with that type of message. It’s doing nothing but enraging people again.”
Brandon said she reached out to Garrett Tuesday to “calm him down.”
Garrett then posted a video following that conversation called, “Why I have been Angry at Grayson, Ky: I’m Sorry.”
In the video, Garrett called for both sides to “set aside pride” and said he’s been angry at the town because “I was receiving death threats, people calling ‘the N-word’ and shouting white power.”
“You’re going to get defensive, too, you’re going to stick up for yourself and your family,” Garrett said. “I do want peace, I do want unity, I do want what happened Sunday. Listen, I already apologized for the video. Yes, that video was wrong, my delivery was wrong, but listen, you can’t say you want me to be at peace and say what I say and still have people coming at me.
“I think people are missing that. Has nothing in Grayson been messed up? I haven’t been aggressive. But I’m sorry, I’m an aggressive person, that’s how God made me. I feel like from the bottom of my heart, since I’ve been in Grayson, people have been trying to shut me up. Yes, it was wrong on my end, yes, it was wrong for me to be aggressive in my videos. But ask yourself, if somebody was threatening you, saying, ‘oh, you better look after your family,’ ‘oh, we’re coming for you.’ How would that make you feel?” he continued.
With 3,450-plus views, commenters seemed to take the video as a non-apology apology.
“It’s too late for you. No one was bothered by your protests. What bothers us is the threats to our town. Your message is officially lost. You’ve ‘apologized’ before and went right back to threats of violence. Blah, blah, blah,” wrote one commenter.
“Your video shows aggression still,” another commenter wrote.
Garrett released two more videos Tuesday, one calling for an opportunity to talk to a woman who used the N-word at the second protest and another conducting a short interview with a Cincinnati activist.
The Saturday night arrest is not the first time Garrett has seen the inside of a jail cell.
In 2010, Garrett and two other young men were indicted on robbery charges in Butler County, Ohio. A news report from the time states Garrett and the two men stuck up a man at a park, punched him in the mouth and knocked him to the ground.
The trio took off with the victim’s wallet, cell phone and iPod, the news report states.
Garrett pleaded guilty to a robbery charge and was sentenced to serve four years in prison for crime. While serving his sentence, Butler County prosecuting attorneys charged Garrett with gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony in Ohio. The conduct related to a series of incidents in 2007 — when Garrett was 15 — which involved a 12-year-old girl, court records show.
A judge sentenced Garrett to serve five years’ probation for the offense, which he completed in 2018. Per the Kentucky Sex Offender registry, Garrett is to register for 20 years on the list.
The Daily Independent attempted to set up an interview multiple times with Garrett for this report. After multiple texts and phone calls, reporters drove to Grayson to locate Garrett’s address. After being unable to do so, reporters texted Garrett one more time, to which he replied, “out of town.” When asked if he could be available for a phone interview, Garrett did not reply.
