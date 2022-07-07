LOUISA The historic Garden Theater in downtown Louisa will light up its new marquee on Friday.
The theater is celebrating its 100-year anniversary with a showing of the SpongeBob musical — performed by the Mountain Movers — followed by the lighting of the marquee.
Tim and Lelia Robinson in January announced they had commissioned Taylor Made Signs in Hindman to build a replica of the original marquee.
The theater first opened on New Year’s Eve 1921. It closed in 1957.
The event, which features dinner and the show, is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. on Friday on Main Street.