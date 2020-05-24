ASHLAND Central Park got an update recently, when members of the Southern Hills Garden Club met to weed and plant new flowers in the three stone entrance planters, a task club members take on every year.
“It is a labor of love and a way to give back to the community,” Karen Hogsten said. Hogsten and Margaret Ruth are co-presidents.
Members also provide weeding and maintenance at the Butterfly Waystation behind the main branch of the Boyd County Public Library. The waystation, funded and installed by the SHGC, is a learning tool for students and families and an important food source for butterflies and other beneficial insects. SHGC members also weed and plant flowers for the Paramount Arts Center’s flower boxes on 13th Street.
“In this time of uncertainty, SHGC members feel it is important to support our friends and the community,” Hogsten said. “Flowers are just a small way to remind us of the beauty in the world.”
The club normally meets on the second Thursday of the month; new members are welcome. For more information, message the SHGC Facebook page.