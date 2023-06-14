To celebrate National Garden Club Week last week, Ashland's Southern Hills Garden Club honored two local figures.
Jack Hogsten, grandson of member Karen Hogsten and a senior at Boyd County High School, received an honorary membership in the club. Members say the 17-year-old is the muscle behind the club, helping with the Butterfly Waystation in Central Park, tilling, planting and mulching. He had a hand with pollinators at the C.B. Nuckolls Community Center and Black History Museum.
In addition to enjoying gardening, Hogsten plays varsity football and is on the wrestling team.
Mayor Matt Perkins also received an honorary membership for his support for the club's neighborhood planting, youth gardening and general beautification efforts. Club members applauded the mayor for his efforts to improve Ashland by encouraging beautification efforts that make the town "a destination for tourism and a beautiful place to live." Perkins declared last week Garden Club Week.
Both also received gardening aprons.
Southern Hills Garden Club is a federated club of the Garden Club of Kentucky and a member of the National Garden Club, and has existed since 1954.