ASHLAND Ashland’s riverfront just got a little more colorful.
Southern Hills Garden Club members planted flowers in the beds around the statues of Vulcan, Venus and Genesis.
Commissioner Matt Perkins said while spending time at the riverfront, he realized the flowerbeds around the statues hadn’t been kept up.
“I thought we could do something really nice with this space,” he said, noting he experimented with a design using an app and shared it on Facebook to get public feedback.
“People messaged me and wanted to volunteer and see if we needed any money,” Perkins said, noting a private donor who wishes to remain anonymous funded the project, so no taxpayer money was used. Support from the mayor, other commissioners and Dr. E.B. Gevedon, the president of the park board, was secured, so Perkins contacted the Southern Hills Garden Club.
“I asked if they would take it on as a project and they loved the idea,” Perkins said.
After several visits to the riverfront, the club finished the project Tuesday.
Perkins said he believes it was finished just in time.
“With July 4 activities canceled, people are looking for things to do, and more are looking at the riverfront as the jewel that it is,” he said. “I see a lot of people down here every day. What a nice thing when you come across the railroad tracks and see these beautiful flowers.”
The club regularly completes several public gardening projects, including planting flowers in boxes at Central Park and the Paramount Arts Centers and maintaining the Butterfly Waystation at the Boyd County Public Library’s main branch.
Perkins said members of the club told him they enjoyed the project so much they’re inspired to start working on a design for next year.
(606) 326-2661 |