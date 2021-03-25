ASHLAND It seemed like any other morning to Richard Gambill.
He left his house on Crooks Street, on his way to work at 4:30 a.m. Monday, when he noticed smoke.
“I thought it was somebody’s chimney at first, but after I started to take off, I decided something didn’t seem right, so I turned around and went back,” Gambill, 49, said.
His gut instinct led him to a house fire that could have killed the residents.
Gambill, a surgical buyer and patient care tech supervisor at King’s Daughters Medical Center, said being out and about at such an early hour makes observing his neighborhood easier. His mother and uncle live close by and he said he checks their homes on his way to work.
On this particular day, Gambill said he saw that a fire in a shed behind a house had caught the siding on the house on fire. He immediately called 911 and woke up the residents — a woman and her grandson — to get them to safety.
“She cracked the door and looked out and I stepped on the porch and told her,” he said, noting she was shocked to learn there was a fire.
Gambill said although he didn’t know them, they also live on Crooks Street, and occasionally he sees them while walking in the neighborhood and speaks to them.
Once the residents were out of the house, Gambill was able to spray the house with a garden hose to deter the fire until the Ashland Fire Department arrived, which helped keep damage to a minimum.
“We kept the back of the house real wet. We kept the water hose on it,” he said. “I think it damaged just the back of the house and maybe the top of the roof. I talked to them the next day and they were still staying there. They could smell the smoke toward the back of the house.”
He said at first he was panicked, but once they got water on the house, he believed it would be OK.
After the fire department arrived, Gambill continued on his way to work and had a normal day at his job.
Reluctant to accept attention for his good deed, he said he doesn’t think what he did was out of the ordinary.
“I would hope that anybody would do that,” he said.
