GRAYSON Artists from across the Tri-State and beyond have submitted nearly 75 pieces for “Pride in the Arts,” an exhibit opening Friday at the Grayson Gallery and Art Center. The exhibit is in partnership with Ashland Pride.
“A vast array of media including drawings, sculpture, paintings in acrylic as well as oil and watercolor, fiber art, photography and others will be on display,” gallery director Dan Click said. “With the theme of inclusion, diversity and acceptance of all, the majority of the artwork reflects the emotions of individuals coping with the challenges they face.”
An opening reception will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the gallery at 301 E. Third St., part of Grayson’s F!nal Fr!day art walk.
The free event will offer food from Catering by Laura and entertainment by DJ Gary Kesling of Nine Lives Recording with a dance-party atmosphere; attendees are encouraged to dress for a night of disco.
In addition, cirque-flow and dance performers Katie Danielle (Salem Gray) and Ashley Prater (Vivi Valentine) will be set up for individual acts, Click said.
Art will remain on display until mid-July and available for viewing during gallery open hours and by appointment, he said.
Awards and announcements will be at 7 p.m., during which time a special award called Ashland Pride Choice will be given by the organization, in addition to the People’s Choice (by popular vote), the GGAC Board Choice and a Brandon Click Memorial awards; each winner will receive $50.
Upcoming shows are the gallery include:
• July 2, 6:30 p.m. — Carter County Metal IV.
• July 29, 6 to 9 p.m. — Opening reception for mental health awareness exhibit in partnership with Pathways Inc.
• August’s show will include 50% off sale in items in the show and artists market.
For more information, email graysongallery@gmail.com.