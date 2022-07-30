HUNTINGTON An exhibit, scheduled to open Thursday at The Sloane Square Gallery, will serve as an anniversary celebration.
The exhibit, called “Pointillism,” includes 24 new oil paintings, one piece of assemblage art and 15 pieces from private collections, all by gallery co-owner and painter Jamie Sloane.
Pointillism, a technique using small strokes or dots of color to a surface so, from a distance, they visually blend together, currently is a popular style of painting that sells well. Sloane, who calls it “realism pulled apart,” said he had wanted to use the technique, in part, because it was his mother’s favorite style of painting.
“I wanted to do something in tribute of her,” he said, noting she died recently.
And he did a piece called “Tributation,” a five-panel oil work, created to honor her.
“It’s the biggest piece I’ve ever done,” he said.
At the gallery, Sloane partners with Jim Hobbs, an interior designer, to not only sell home decor, but to help buyers understand how to display the art in their homes.
“He helps people see how a piece can work in someone’s home. You just have to show them how to use it,” he said, noting much of his artwork wasn’t on the walls of his home until Hobbs advised him.
“The way he arranged furniture around it, he can transform the room,” Sloane said. “It makes the whole room that piece of artwork. I thought that was the most incredible thing. ... I wanted to create a gallery that did that and art (visitors) could take home.”
Everything in the exhibit will be for sale, except for “Tributation,” which Sloane said he will likely buy himself because it’s so personal, and another, smaller piece, which he painted while his mother was in the hospital.
“She watched me the whole time I painted it,” he said.
Feedback has been good from those who have seen pieces from the show; Sloane said he expects the show to sell out.
Sloane’s work has been seen in an exhibit called “Jamie Sloane: The Visiteur Series Presented by Jack and Angie Bourdelais,” which was at the Huntington Museum of Art in 2018 and 2019. The exhibit consisted of 12 large oil portraits and incorporated influences from European and Chinese art and was the focus of a documentary by PBS.
Sloane said everyone is welcome at the gallery; there is no charge and no dress code.
“This is not a pretentious place,” he said. “This is a place you feel welcomed in. Every kind of human being can come in and enjoy and have a pleasant experience.”