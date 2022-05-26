GRAYSON Special programs are planned by the Grayson Gallery and Arts Center in conjunction with the 51st annual Memory Days this weekend.
Gallery-based activities will include the monthly F!nal Fr!days art show featuring the works of East Carter High School art students of Heather Berry, ECHS Arts Instructor. Dozens of original art pieces by youth will be on display from 6 to 8 p.m. today. In addition, via a grant from “Arts for All Kentucky,” a special showing of various projects and pieces created during recent classes for young people led by Jessie Marshall and GGAC volunteers.
Part of the “Doug Anglin Art Education Program,” the gallery chose to showcase all youth art for the always well-attended holiday weekend. Live music by ECHS students will be presented along with house music and light refreshments by Friends of the Gallery.
In addition, a kickoff for the Grayson Creative Community’s activation of Grayson Tourism’s newest location called The GAP, a pocket-park destination on downtown Main Street, will begin at 5 p.m. today with music by The Goodfellas. A grand opening will be on June 11. The adjacent Blue Goose Collective will have more than 20 vendors inside throughout the weekend.
The public is invited to stop by to check out the first phase of project, primarily funded by an anonymous donor from the Brushy Fork Leadership Institute of Berea College as well as ongoing support by the Grayson Tourism & Convention Commission.
This focus on Appalachian traditional and folk arts will include art panels by regional artists, native plants, trees and herbs in handmade wooden planters as well as string lights, a water and fire feature and more. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own seating.
The GGAC will be open again from 10 to 2 on Saturday for another look at the students’ work on display. Then, at 5 p.m., at The GAP Kentucky Memories will take the stage and perform all acoustic traditional music, including original selections featuring fiddle, upright base and guitar. Afterwards, on the main Memory Days stage in the Merchants Lot (across Main Street from The GAP) live music will include gallery favorites The Return at 6 p.m. and From the Hills band at 7 p.m. before local musician Dustin Burchett takes the stage.